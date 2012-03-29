You Can Already Buy A Pair Of Android-Powered 'Google Glasses'

Photo: Amazon

Epson announced today it is beginning to ship the world’s first Android glasses, reports 9to5Google.



Which is incredibly odd, considering Google is rumoured to be planning a similar product for launch by the end of the year.

Epson’s $700 glasses will be capable of an 80-inch, panoramic projection display that you can sync to any media via Wi-Fi. The glasses also come with 1GB of built-in memory and six hours of battery life.

The Android-powered application will help users enjoy perceived screen when they launch YouTube videos, play games, stream Netflix movies, or watch 3D content.

You can pre-order the Epson Moverio BT-100 on Amazon when it comes back in stock.

Check out the promotional video of the glasses below.



