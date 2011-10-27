Take A Bird's Eye View Tour Of The English Premier League Soccer Stadiums

Of the 20 stadiums currently being used in the English Premier League, nearly half (9) have a history that traces back to the 19th century. This has led to some unusual locations and appearances for some of soccer’s most hallowed grounds.



Despite the very uniform nature a soccer pitch, soccer stadiums in England often have very asymmetrical appearances. Rather than build new stadiums, many of the older parks have just been put through a series of extensive renovations.

This leads to unique stadium situation unlike all of the oversized, ultra-modern stadiums we are used to in the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.