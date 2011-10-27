Take A Bird's Eye View Tour Of The English Premier League Soccer Stadiums

Of the 20 stadiums currently being used in the English Premier League, nearly half (9) have a history that traces back to the 19th century. This has led to some unusual locations and appearances for some of soccer’s most hallowed grounds.

Despite the very uniform nature a soccer pitch, soccer stadiums in England often have very asymmetrical appearances. Rather than build new stadiums, many of the older parks have just been put through a series of extensive renovations.

This leads to unique stadium situation unlike all of the oversized, ultra-modern stadiums we are used to in the United States.

Emirates Stadium, Arsenal (opened in 2006)

Liberty Stadium, Swansea City (opened in 2005)

Etihad Stadium, Manchester City (opened in 2003)

DW Stadium, Wigan Athletic (opened in 1999)

Reebok Stadium, Bolton Wanderers (opened in 1997)

Britannia Stadium, Stoke City (opened in 1997)

Stadium of Light, Sunderland (opened in 1997)

Carrow Road, Norwich City (opened in 1935)

Old Trafford, Manchester United (opened in 1910)

Loftus Road, Queens Park Rangers (opened in 1904)

The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion (opened in 1900)

White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur (opened in 1899)

Villa Park, Aston Villa (opened in 1897)

Craven Cottage, Fulham (opened in 1896)

Goodison Park, Everton (opened in 1892)

Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers (opened in 1890)

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers (opened in 1889)

Anfield, Liverpool (opened in 1884)

St. James' Park, Newcastle United (opened in 1880)

Stamford Bridge, Chelsea (opened in 1877)

