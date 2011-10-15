LeBron James Is Attending His First Liverpool FC Game As Part Owner

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

LeBron James is in England to attend the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United on Saturday morning.This will be the first game LeBron has attended since becoming a minority owner of Liverpool earlier this year.



Typically, the EPL season runs at same time as the NBA season. But with the NBA lockout, and his NFL career still up in the air, LeBron suddenly finds himself with some extra time on his hands.

Liverpool was purchased by a group led by John Henry, owner of the Boston Red Sox. And earlier this year, James signed an agreement with Fenway Sports Group to be the sole marketer of his LeBron’s rights. That agreement included minority ownership in Liverpool FC.

