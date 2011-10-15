England's Biggest Soccer Rivalry Has Very American Feel

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The biggest rivalry in English soccer will be renewed tomorrow when Liverpool takes on Manchester United. But these days, the matchup between the English Premier League’s two most successful franchises has a uniquely American presence as it will also be a battle of owners of successful American sports teams.The Glazer family, which owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have also owned Manchester United since 2005. Meanwhile, John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, took over Liverpool in 2010.



Oh yeah, and there is that LeBron James fella, who is a minority owner of Liverpool. He will be attending tomorrow’s match, his first as an owner.

The two teams have combined to win 37 league titles, with United breaking Liverpool’s record last year with their 19th championship. However, the rivalry has been more one-sided in recent years, with Manchester United winning 12 of 19 titles since the formation of the Premier League in 1992-93.

This season, ManU is tied for first with 19 points (6-0-1) through seven games. Liverpool is in fifth place with 13 points (4-2-1). The top four teams qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United and Liverpool split their two matches last year, with Liverpool winning the contest at home.

