EPIX Headed To Microsoft's Xbox And iPad In December



MONACO — EPIX, the premium entertainment service available on television, on- demand, online and on consumer electronic devices, will be available next month on the Microsoft Xbox and the Apple iPad, says Emil Rensing, Chief Digital Officer, in this interview with Beet.TV.



EPIX is a joint venture of of Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM. The premium programming is available on a number of digital devices, including many Android platforms and the iPhone.

We spoke with Rensing earlier this month at the Monaco Media Forum.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.