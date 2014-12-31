The Theories About The New 'Star Wars' Movie Plot Are Probably Wrong

Disney/Lucasfilm A scene from the trailer for ‘The Force Awakens’

Following the release of the teaser trailer for the new Star Wars movie “The Force Awakens,” a bunch of fans came up with wild theories about what the plot would be.

That’s pretty much impossible. The trailer only shows a few glimpses at new characters and settings. And we only know the names of a few of them.

Oscar Isaac, an actor who plays an X-Wing pilot named Poe Dameron in the movie, told Yahoo’s Jordan Zakarin that the fan theories “couldn’t be more far off-base.”

Here’s the full quote:

I can’t speak for the cast and crew, I can just speak for myself, but for me I thought, Don’t you want to wait so you can get the real thing? But it creates excitement for it. I don’t think these little leaks necessarily ruined watching the trailer. And also, the [plot theories] that get that formulated based on these things — they couldn’t be more far off-base.

So, what are some of those theories? If you’re scared to even read speculation about the new Star Wars movie plot, stop now.

The most common theory is that “The Force Awakens” gets cranking when the main characters come across Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber that he lost in “The Empire Strikes Back.” The characters then have to go on a hunt for Luke, who has been in hiding for about 30 years.

Other theories say that Finn, played by John Boyega, start out as an evil storm trooper until he realises he can talk to the Force. That turns him into a good guy.

Disney/Lucasfilm Finn, played by John Boyega.

On the other hand, there’s Adam Driver’s character, who most think will be the villain of the movie. A leaked photo from the set showed Driver wearing an X-Wing pilot’s uniform. It’s possible that he also becomes aware of the Force but falls to the Dark Side.

Disney/Lucasfilm Kylo Ren, the villain of the new movie. Most think Adam Driver plays this guy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.