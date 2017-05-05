WATCH! This week's episode of The Bottom Line with Henry Blodget

This week’s topics include:
- Amazon’ profit revelation: You don’t need to make money to create huge value.
- Fidelity Investment’s Bill Irving on how bonds will fare in the changing economic landscape ahead.
- Can a new ad campaign save Crocs?
- Elon Musk’s underground tunnel’s versus Larry Page’s flying cars.
Hope you enjoy the show!
You can watch our premiere episode here, and here you’ll find all of our stories so far.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.