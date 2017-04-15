WATCH! This week's episode of Henry Blodget's new markets and economics show

Our new episode is out!

Our topics:

What happened at United and Henry’s proposals for a fix that would work for customers and the industry

Part two of Henry’s extended interview with Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio. The head of the biggest hedge fund in the world offers his advice for individual investors

Dalio says investors should expect market returns of just 3% – 4% in the next few years. We discuss this at length

Lastly, a look at how Domino’s beat out tech darlings in terms of returns since 2009.

Hope you enjoy the show!

You can watch all of our premiere episode here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.