The makers of the EpiPen just made a big move to get people access to the drug

People have been up in arms about the high price of EpiPens, and its maker, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, has taken note.

Tensions over this issue have flared up this week as senators and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have taken a stand against the price of the medicine. The EpiPen is a device used in emergencies to treat anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can make people go into shock, struggle to breathe, or get a skin rash.

So in response, Mylan said Thursday, the company would cover up to $300 of what people pay for a two-pack of EpiPen. Previously, the savings card covered up to $100.

In a statement, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch pointed to changing healthcare insurance plans as the reason for the increased pressure. “We recognise the significant burden on patients from continued, rising insurance premiums and being forced increasingly to pay the full list price for medicines at the pharmacy counter,” she said. “Patients deserve increased price transparency and affordable care, particularly as the system shifts significant costs to them.”

This discount doesn’t change the list price to the drug, which since 2007, when Mylan Pharmaceuticals bought the EpiPen from Merck KGaA, has gone up from $93.88 to $608.61 as of May 16, 2016 according to Truven Health Analytics. That’s an increase of more than 500%.

Here’s the full release:

