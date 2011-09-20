The 10 Epidemics That Almost Wiped Out Mankind

Photo: Imdb

The reason movies like Contagion get made again and again is because the scenarios are more than believable — they are terribly likely.Hollywood’s most recent effort has been applauded by scientists who praise the science behind the filming as dead-on.



The R-naught factor in the movie, which refers to the number of people who become sick after being infected, is a key real-life factor. So keep an eye on that tidbit the next time we have a flu scare.

And don’t worry. We will.

One element of the movie scientists deride as being unrealistic: The U.S. does not have the facilities to make vaccines that fast.

