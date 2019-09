This video comes from Alabama, where a 10-year-old quarterback named “JD” went on one of the most amazing touchdown runs in pee wee football history.

JD fakes the handoff, rolls right, and then bludgeons defenders with a series of stiff arms on his way to the endzone.

The video (via Hypervocal):

