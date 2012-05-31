Epic Retail Sales Plunge In Greece

Wow.



From Markit:

Photo: Markit

And of course, Scotty Barber at Reuters has the definitive chart.

Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

The key thing to remember here is that this is all basically just negative numbers porn. Or “recession porn” as Barry Ritholtz calls it.

A 15% collapse. A 12% collapse. It’s all kind of the same thing. The economy is in a depression, and everyone knows that the status quo isn’t even vaguely tenable.

