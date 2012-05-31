Epic Retail Sales Plunge In Greece

Wow.
Photo: Markit
And of course, Scotty Barber at Reuters has the definitive chart.
Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters
The key thing to remember here is that this is all basically just negative numbers porn. Or “recession porn” as Barry Ritholtz calls it.
A 15% collapse. A 12% collapse. It’s all kind of the same thing. The economy is in a depression, and everyone knows that the status quo isn’t even vaguely tenable.
