Local news isn’t quite what it used to be, but this epic intro for “News Update” in Milwaukee makes us long for the times when broadcast news was must-watch TV.



The music. The Ron Burgundy-esque hair. The jump cuts.

Everything about this video is what local news stations should still be striving for.

