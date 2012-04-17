EPIC Fox News Screw-Up: Bob Beckel Screams 'F**k' Live On Hannity

Well this one, courtesy of Mediate’s Frances Martel, is for the ages.



Bob Beckel was obviously carrying on with an off-air argument and missed any cue about going back live. So he finished yelling at Neil Boortz, “You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about.”

Sean Hannity tries to get him to apologise, and Beckel absolutely refuses. Then Hannity tries to inform him that they were on air. Beckel refuses to acknowledge that. Then when he finally realises he just dropped a two-ton F-bomb on live television he apologizes and blames Hannity for not running his show very well.

Amazing:



