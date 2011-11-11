EPIC FAIL! Rick Perry's Collapse Trumps ALL These Other Debate Disasters

By now, the only thing anyone remembers from last night’s presidential debate is that Rick Perry’s brain melted onstage, potentially derailing any shot he had at the 2012 Republican nomination.



The astonishing — and painful — gaffe will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst meltdowns in presidential debate history. For one long cringe-inducing minute, Perry desperately tried to remember which federal agencies he wants to abolish, before giving up with a simple: “Oops.”

But how does Perry’s total collapse stack up against other shocking debate moments? We’ve compiled a list of other jawdroppers that defined the night.

