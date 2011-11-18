EPIC DISS: Pelosi Mocks Rick Perry's Debate Challenge

Photo: AP

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi dismissed Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s challenge that they debate the size and role of the federal government next week.At her weekly press conference today Pelosi said:



“He did ask if I could debate here in Washington on Monday. It is my understanding that such a letter has come in,” Pelosi said in the Capitol Thursday. “Monday I’m going to be in Portland in the morning, I’m going to be visiting some of our labs. I’m in California in the afternoon, that’s two. I can’t remember what the third is.”

She later tweeted the same.

No response yet from the Perry campaign, but the initial challenge letter said: “Should you choose not to respond or engage in such a healthy discussion, I will take it to mean you will continue your obstructionist ways in the face of much needed Washington reform.”

