28 Times Brands And Celebrities Completely Failed On Twitter

Twitter can be a fun place to exchange ideas, opinions, jokes, and news. But as quickly as you can press the Tweet button, you can create a PR disaster.

Just take a look at some of these tweets from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Martha Stewart, and big name brands like The American Red Cross, KitchenAid, and Urban Outfitters.

Some of these tweets are cringe-worthy, some are downright offensive, but they are all among some of the most epic failures ever.

A disgruntled employee assigned to temporarily manage the Marc Jacobs International Twitter account signed off with a series of rants against Robert Duffy, president of Marc Jacobs. Bill Cosby asked his Twitter followers to meme him, using a meme generator. Things didn't quite go as planned. Instead of making jokes about Jell-O pudding and the Cosby Show, users put Cosby on blast for his sexual assault allegations. Oprah tweeted about how much she loved the Microsoft Surface...from her iPad. While the government debated how to handle US involvement in Syria, Kenneth Cole took to Twitter to market his brand in poor taste. This is not the first time Kenneth Cole has done this... ...In fact, a similar tweet was sent a few years back making light of the 2011 protests in Cairo, Egypt. After Ray Rice was fired from the Baltimore Ravens for assaulting his then-fiancee Janay Palmer, female survivors of domestic abuse took to Twitter to share their stories with the hashtag #WhyIStayed. DiGiorno, a brand that's usually on top of its Twitter game, quickly adopted the hashtag before realising its context. The brand later apologised. Former Massachusetts Republican Sen. Scott Brown got defensive in a string of tweets in early 2013. But as everyone knows, deleting a tweet... ...doesn't mean people forget. The person behind the American Red Cross Twitter clearly tweeted from the wrong account. Twitter can be confusing! Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman meant for this to be a private direct message. Instead, he tweeted it out to all of his followers. When McDonald's launched a Twitter campaign using the #McDStories hashtag, people started using the hashtag to talk about unsavory experiences they'd had at the fast food chain. A guy asks Donald Trump to retweet an image of 'his parents,' who he said had passed away. Unbeknownst to Trump, he had been tricked into retweeted a picture of murderers Fred and Rose West. Read before you tweet, especially if you have 8 million followers. Ashton Kutcher tweeted in defence of Joe Paterno, the Penn State football coach who was fired when it was found Paterno did not do enough in responding to allegations that his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused children. During a presidential debate last October, the KitchenAid social media manager sent the below tweet from the brand's account. Later, the head of KitchenAid tweeted an apology. Kim Kardashian expressed disgust when she saw a woman breastfeed her child in public. Kanye West, known for tweeting ridiculous things and then deleting them later, tweeted this gem a few years ago. One creative with a sense of humour was so amused by Kanye's tweets that she opened an Etsy store selling embroidered versions of the rapper's 140-character thoughts. Check out the store on Etsy here. Last fall, Hurricane Sandy caused much devastation in NYC and along the eastern seaboard. Gap made light of the situation, encouraging everyone to stay safe and shop on their website. Urban Outfitters did something similar. So did Presidents Choice. The NYPD's official Twitter account asked followers to tweet photos of themselves using the hashtag #myNYPD in an effort to drum up support for officers in the city. The campaign backfired. People used the hashtag to share images of police brutality experienced at the hands of the NYPD. Mary J. Blige should have copy-edited this one before clicking 'Tweet'. Geraldo Rivera didn't score any points with the 99% when he tweeted this after Hurricane Sandy. That gratuitous selfie didn't help. A Canadian clothing boutique didn't check the hashtag before they tweeted this message. If they had, they'd know Aurora had been trending in the wake of a mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people in a movie theatre in Aurora, Colo., in July 2012. This tweet was sent out the morning after the mass shooting in Aurora, Colo., which claimed the lives of 12 people in a movie theatre. Martha Stewart recently took to Twitter wondering if Apple had a special concierge service to come pick up her broken iPad. When people poked fun at her for her oblivious tweet, Stewart tried to convince everyone the tweets were sent with a wink and a nod. And in what is possibly the most epic Twitter fail to date, former Rep. Anthony Weiner tried to atone when he sent a link to a sexually suggestive photograph of himself via his public Twitter account. British pop star Rita Ora tweeted that she'd release a new single if she got 100,000 retweets. Despite having 4 million followers, only 1,000 people retweeted her, prompting her to delete the tweet. Ora later retweeted a fan with a tweet that read 'Where her 3.9m followers at when you need them,' but she deleted that one, too. ...She finally tweeted again, and claimed her Twitter account had been 'hacked.' After the Casey Anthony 'not guilty' verdict, some people took to Twitter in anger and disbelief. Baked goods company Entenmann's took the #NotGuilty hashtag people were sharing out of context. TV medical advice personality Dr. Oz, who first appeared on Oprah's daytime TV show and has been fact-checked by other doctors for making untrue medical claims, took to Twitter in November urging his followers to ask him questions using the hashtag #OzsInbox. His critics lashed out in full force, poking fun at him for what they perceive to be an overuse of words like 'miracle' and 'toxin,' and fact-checking his medical claims. Supermodel Naomi Campbell had an embarrassing autocorrection when she accidentally congratulated 'malaria' on winning the 2014 Nobel Prize. She presumably meant to congratulate, of course, Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai.

