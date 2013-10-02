The Most Epic Twitter Failures From Brands And Celebrities

Twitter can be a fun place to exchange ideas, opinions, jokes and news. But as quickly as you can press the “Send” button, you can create a PR disaster.

Just take a look at some of these tweets from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Martha Stewart, and big name brands like The American Red Cross, KitchenAid, and Urban Outfitters.

From the cringe-worthy to the downright offensive, these tweets are some of the most epic Twitter failures ever.

A disgruntled employee assigned to temporarily manage the Marc Jacobs International Twitter feed signed off with a series of rants against the President of Marc Jacobs, Robert Duffy. Oprah tweeted about how much she loved the Microsoft Surface...from her iPad. While the government debated how to handle the U.S. involvement in Syria, Kenneth Cole took to Twitter to market his brand in poor taste. This is not the first time Kenneth Cole has done this... ...In fact, a similar tweet was sent a few years back making light of the 2011 protests in Cairo, Egypt. Former Massachusetts Republican senator Scott Brown got defensive in a string of tweets in early 2013. But as everyone knows, deleting a tweet... ...doesn't mean people forget. The person behind the American Red Cross Twitter clearly tweeted from the wrong account. Twitter can be confusing! Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman meant for this to be a private direct message. Instead, he tweeted it out to all of his followers. Always get the full story before you tweet, especially if you have 8 million followers watching. Ashton Kutcher tweeted in defence of Joe Paterno, the Penn State football coach who was fired when it was found Paterno did not do enough in responding to allegations that his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused children. During a presidential debate last October, the KitchenAid social media manager sent the below tweet from the brand's account. Later, the head of KitchenAid, tweeted an apology. Kim Kardashian expressed disgust when she saw a woman breastfeed her child in public. Kanye West, known for tweeting ridiculous things and then deleting them later, tweeted this gem a few years ago. One creative with a sense of humour was so amused by Kanye's tweets that she opened an Etsy store selling embroidered versions of the rapper's 140-character thoughts. Check out the store on Etsy here. Last fall, Hurricane Sandy caused much devastation in NYC and along the eastern seaboard. Gap made light of the situation, encouraging everyone to stay safe and shop on their website. Urban Outfitters did something similar. So did Presidents Choice. Mary J. Blige should have copy-edited this one before clicking 'Tweet'. Geraldo Rivera didn't score any points with the 99% when he tweeted this after Hurricane Sandy. And his gratuitous selfie didn't help. A Canadian clothing boutique didn't check the hashtag before they tweeted this message. If they had, they'd know Aurora had been trending in the wake of a mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people in an Aurora, Colorado movie theatre in July 2012. This tweet was sent out the morning after the mass shooting in an Aurora, Colorado movie theatre that took the lives of 12 people. Martha Stewart recently took to Twitter wondering if Apple had a special concierge service to come pick up her broken iPad. When people poked fun at her for her oblivious tweet, she tried to convince everyone the tweets were sent with a wink and a nod. And in what is possibly the most epic Twitter fail to date, former Representative Anthony Weiner tried to atone when he sent a link to a sexually suggestive photograph of himself via his public Twitter account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.