This Epic Used Car Ad Cost More To Make Than The Car Is Worth

If you want to sell that beat up piece of metal that’s been sitting in your garage for a few years, you can’t just take some pictures of it and post them online anymore.

No, instead you have to think outside of the box. Maybe create your very own social media campaign.

At least that’s what David Johns from digital Australia-based agency Chimney did.

Johns wanted to sell his 1999 Holden Barina so he made an elaborate website filled with car sales cliches (like “Don’t just make history, drive it”) and a video to match, demonstrating some of the more important features of the car like the fact that it’s “always garaged” and has “matching seats.”

Here’s a look at Johns car ad:

Mashable reports that Johns says he wanted to do something different to sell his car and wanted to show people his creative talents. That is apparently worth about $US8,000 to the ad man, about $US6,000 more than the car is actually worth.

Johns asked people to tweet him an offer for the car to #BuyMyBarina and he’s recieved plenty of offers. Clearly, not all offers are serious.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Johns has accepted any of the offers.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.