There's A Massive Explosion At A Texas Natural Gas Plant: Here's What's Going On

A blast in Texas has led to a fire at Enterprise Products Mont Belvieu facility and it’s still burning now, according to Reuters.



The fire is impacting a natural gas liquids storage facility, that just happens to be one of the country’s biggest.

From MSNBC.COM:

Mont Belvieu is a major natural gas storage and processing hub sitting atop a salt dome formation, where the natural gas industry stores more volatile hydrocarbons than anywhere else in the world, NBC News said. The area is like an egg-shaped mound on the coastal prairie.

The first explosion occurred around 12:15 PM, and the fire has continued unabated.

Shares of Enterprise Products have moved lower as a result of the explosion.

