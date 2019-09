Every so often, the government comes up with something cool.



Here’s a new widget from the EPA that will tell you where your energy comes from, and what those power sources’ emissions look like. All it needs is your zipcode.

Here’s what BI’s energy report looks like:

Photo: EPA

