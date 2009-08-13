EPA Stabs Environmentalists In The Back

The Obama administration appears to be reversing on a promise to limit the amount of mountain top removal projects used to get coal.



While the EPA didn’t announce it publicly, it approved a new mountaintop removal project in West Virginia.

Sunday Gazette Mail: After announcing a crackdown on mountaintop removal in late March, EPA administrator Lisa Jackson less than two months later cleared dozens of valley fill permits for issuance by the corps. Under federal law, the corps directly reviews these “dredge-and-fill” permits, but EPA has veto authority and is supposed to make sure the corps is doing a good job.

The Peg Fork Surface Mine was one of six pending permits that EPA had reviewed and was not yet ready to approve. EPA said in mid-May that it had opposed all six permits because “they all would result in significant adverse impacts to high-value streams, involved large numbers of valley fills, and impact watersheds with extensive previous mining impacts.”

