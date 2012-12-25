Here's Every County In The Country That's Getting Fracked

The EPA released a new study on Friday called, “Study of the Potential Impacts of Hydraulic Fracturing on Drinking Water Resources: Progress Report” (via Russell Gold and Matt Smith).
The title is misleading — it should probably have been called “A Progress Report Of The Study…” because it’s basically an update of a megastudy on fracking’s impact that will not come out for years and doesn’t draw any conclusions.
But it does contain a cool graphic showing all the counties where fracking is occurring:
Photo: EPA
The takeaway: half of all states are seeing fracking activity — even Washington.
So the results of the megastudy are going to affect more than just the states we consider oil giants.
SEE MORE: All The Reasons You Should Consider Letting A Company Frack Your Backyard >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.