What Classic Ads Would Look Like If They Had To Use Social Media

How would this Hathaway ad adapt to the Twitter era?

What would classic ads that shaped the advertising industry look like if a creative team had to reconfigure them into effective digital campaigns?



Ireland-based advertising creative Eoin Conlon decided to figure it out, aiming to open up a discussion on how the industry uses and abuses social media.

“I think in a lot of cases social media is just bolted onto the end of a campaign, with obligatory Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, etc., and I just think if there’s no apparent reason for its inclusion in the campaign then it can end up doing more damage than good,” he told Business Insider.

Conlon recreated VW’s “Think Small” campaign, Apple’s “1984” commercial, and more, to be Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube appropriate.

“The whole thing of finding us on Facebook or the battle for likes and shares is ludicrous if there’s nothing of substance behind it,” he said.

