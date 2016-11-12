There's a concept car that shrinks and drives sideways to fit into any parking space

A German robotics centre is developing a car that can shrink and drive sideways to make parking in tight spaces a lot easier.

The EO Smart Connecting Car concept is also flexible enough to lean while going around corners.

But the car does have some downsides, a charge only lasts 44 minutes of driving and it does not have a boot at the moment.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

