This million-dollar Ferrari has been abandoned for years, and no one knows what will happen to it

The Enzo Ferrari is one of the rarest most desirable hypercars in recent memory. Named after the legendary Italian sports car maker’s founder, only 400 of the cars were ever built.

Although the car sold originally for around $600,000 when it debuted in 2002, values have skyrocketed in recent years.

Last year, the final Enzo ever built and owned by Pope John Paul II sold at auction for $6 million, while a rebuilt wrecked one sold for more $1.75 million earlier this month.

Seriously? Five years later this Ferrari Enzo is STILL sitting, abandoned. https://t.co/M74gGIjyMC pic.twitter.com/1RgoliTgQp

— MotorAuthority (@motorauthority) February 11, 2016

Which is why it was truly extraordinary when pictures of a dusty Enzo abandoned in a Dubai Police impound lot turned up on the internet back in 2012. Even more extraordinary is that the Enzo remains unclaimed, 7Days UAE reported.

The car has been in the possession of the Dubai Police since was abandoned by its British owner in 2011. Although, law enforcement in Dubai usually sell impounded vehicles after period of time in detention, this car is not for sale.

#Abandoned $1.6 million Ferrari Enzo in Dubai parking lot pic.twitter.com/QCnmfx0dgP

— Abandoned (@Abandoned______) January 15, 2014

Abandoned Ferrari Enzo in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/52Ykg4ssmu

— Complex (@ComplexMag) March 26, 2014

According to the publication, Interpol believes the Enzo was either stolen or purchased with stolen funds. There is also an active legal dispute over the ownership of the car in Dubai’s court system.

But don’t worry about the well being of this precious car. Although initial photos show the Enzo baking in the desert sun and caked in dirt, the Ferrari has since been moved to an indoor facility to prevent further damage.

NOW WATCH: Ferrari just dropped the top on its newest supercar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.