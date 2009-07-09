Environmentalists Sue To Get Transmission Lines Moved

PG&E picks German solar company Solon for a 250 MW project. [Greentech Media]

Cheap natural gas is hurting alternative energy projects. [WSJ]

Environmental groups sue the government saying its transmission lines won’t help clean projects. [Green Inc.]

Obama says this is the year for a climate deal. [Reuters]

Exlied Chinese tycoon will make clean-tech cars in Alabama. [Reuters]

Wind turbines in the UK could power 800,000 homes. [Guardian]

Get ready for $20 gasoline! [Newsweek]

Senate introduces a natural gas car bill. [Earth2Tech]

Which helps Honda since it’s the only natural gas automaker. [Bloomberg]

