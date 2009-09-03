BUSTED: Environmental Group DID Approve Shock 9/11 Ad (VIDEO)

On Tuesday we wrote about a disturbing advertisment created by Brazilian ad agency DDB showing dozens of planes flying into the twin towers. The ad was done for World Wildlife Foundation as a way to promote awareness about protecting the planet.



Click through for a brief history of horrible ads →

The WWF disavowed the ad with saying it “did not authorise its production or publication. It is our understanding that it was a concept offered by an outside advertising agency seeking our business in Brazil.”

Turns out that’s a lie.

Ad Age is reporting “Sergio Valente, president of DDB Brasil, said the ad was presented to the WWF in Brazil in December 2008 and approved; it then ran once in a small local paper.” Once he saw it, he was disturbed enough to pull the ad.

Since then it’s been picked up on the web and is causing quite a stir. Ad Age reports that Keith Olbermann put DDB his worst person in the world segment.

There’s also a video version of the ad, which is creepy as all get out. DDB says it didn’t produce it, despite it having a title card with its name at the start. As Mediaite writes, “That’s an awful lot of trouble to go through to frame a company for producing a video ad that it admits to doing a print version of.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.