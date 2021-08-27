A court on Thursday ruled in favour of bushfire survivors, who argued the NSW Environment Protection Agency has a duty to protect residents from the impacts of climate change.

The survivors were backed by the Environmental Defenders Office legal centre.

The same organisation also launched what they claim is a “world-first” lawsuit against energy giant Santos on the same day.

Australian climate activists have celebrated two legal milestones in a 24-hour period, after a court found the NSW Environment Protection Agency has a duty to address greenhouse gas emissions, and the launch of what advocates call a world-first lawsuit against energy company Santos.

On Thursday, the NSW Land and Environment Court ruled in favour of Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action (BSCA), represented by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), in its stoush against the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

The BSCA argued the EPA has a statutory duty to protect the state from the physical impacts of climate change, and that it has not accomplished the goal.

The group claimed the EPA should develop “guidelines and policies to ensure the protection of the environment in New South Wales from climate change,” according to the ruling.

But the EPA said environmental legislation does not require it to develop specific instruments to measure the risks of climate change, saying it has a broader remit to “ensure environment protection generally and not any particular aspect of environment protection, such as the protection of the environment from climate change.”

Justice Brian Preston ruled in favour of the BSCA and the EDO, saying the EPA should be “ordered to develop environmental quality objectives, guidelines and policies to ensure environment protection from climate change.”

It was left to the EPA to determine how it will fulfil that duty. The EPA was also ordered to pay the BCSA’s legal costs.

“BSCA members have been working for years to rebuild their homes, their lives and their communities,” said BSCA president Jo Dodds.

“This ruling means they can do so with confidence that the EPA must now also work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state.”

Elaine Johnson, EDO head of legal stretegy, said the ruling marked “the first time an Australian court has ruled on a government agency failing to perform a statutory duty to address climate change.”

“We are reviewing the judgment and implications for the EPA,” the government agency said in a statement.

“The EPA is an active government partner on climate change policy, regulation and innovation. It is a part of the whole-of-government approach to climate change embodied by the NSW Climate Change Policy Framework and Net Zero Plan.”

Thursday also marked the launch of a lawsuit against energy giant Santos, brought forward by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), which too utilises the EDO.

The suit, filed in the Federal Court, will allege Santos has engaged in misleading conduct under Australian Consumer Law and the Corporations Act in relation to its claims that natural gas constitutes ‘clean’ fuel.

The ACCR will dispute Santos’ pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2040, saying the company failed to adequately disclose its plans to start or develop its Barossa, Dorado, and Narrabri oil and gas projects.

“We are asking the court to grant an injunction requiring Santos to correct the record publicly on these statements, and prohibit Santos from engaging in similar misleading or deceptive conduct in the future.” the EDO said.

The suit will also argue Santos’ involvement in carbon capture and storage and the development of “blue” hydrogen technology will not be “viable” for its net zero pledge.

Including those specific arguments in a lawsuit marks a world-first, the EDO claims.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, a Santos spokesperson said it would “not be appropriate” to comment on matters before the Federal Court.

The suit is the latest in a recent string of high-profile legal actions against both private and public entities, arguing those organisations are not fulfilling their duties regarding the risk of climate change.

In May this year, legal action brought by a group of school students resulted in the Federal Court ruling that Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty of care to future generations when considering developments which may accelerate climate change.

Last year, superannuation juggernaut Rest Super settled out of court with 25-year-old Mark McVeigh, who had argued the fund had not acted in his best interests when assessing the financial risks of climate change.

Rest Super subsequently announced plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.