Environment Wins Big In The New Fuel Standards

Say what you will about the early estimates for dollar and cents costs of the new fuel economy standards. The benefits for the environment are going to be huge.



Carol Browner was on Bloomberg T.V. and said the new standards will save 2 billion barrels of oil. A senior adminstration official told the Guardian this “equates to taking 177 million cars off of America’s roads, or shutting down 194 coal plants, and will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 900 million metric tonnes.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.