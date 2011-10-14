Environment Environmentalists Interrupt U.K. Energy Summit to Stage ‘Oil Orgy’

Earlier this week, environmental activists spread oil on themselves and begin an “oil orgy” at an energy summit in protest of the United Kingdom’s opposition to European legislation that would “label tar sands oil as highly polluting.”



Canada has been lobbying for its role in providing a source of reliable and abundant energy through tar sands, a dense form of petroleum called bitumen mixed in sand and clay, for the last few years. Environmentalists oppose this form of oil due to higher emissions associated with extraction and burning, and support the European Union’s decision not to include it in its Europe’s Fuel Quality Directive. But, this proposal still needs approval from national governments, and the U.K. is not quite discounting tar sands as an option yet.

Watch as U.K. Tar Sands Network campaigner Emily Coats and climate campaigner Peter Templeton strip down to Union Jack boxers and maple leaf underwear to make their point at the 2011 London Energy Roundtable: Canada Europe Energy Summit:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Oil Orgy” invades Energy Summit from You and I Films on Vimeo.

According to the video’s original posting on Vimeo, Coats says they interrupted the summit because the United Kingdom and Canadian governments were “developing into friends with benefits:”

“This seedy relationship puts profits for the oil industry and banks ahead of much needed legislation which will curb emissions from transport fuel in Europe,” she said.

Late last month, The Globe and Mail reported Prime Minister David Cameron’s administration as stating sand oils should not be ruled as too dirty, because the world will still need oil in the near future. On the flip side, environmentalists are advocating against tar sand as an oil source because of higher emissions and its representation of continued dependence on oil as opposed to greener fuels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.