Envato, The Australian Company Behind ThemeForest, Has Paid Out $224 Million To Its Users

Envato CEO Collis Ta’eed. Image: Supplied.

Envato has paid a whopping $224 million out to its community which includes designers selling WordPress themes on its ThemeForest marketplace since launching in 2006.

Last year, the top 30 authors and designers using the various Envato marketplaces generated over $1 million in sales. ThemeForest’s highest selling WordPress theme, Avada, sold for the 100,000th time in December.

Envato has grown its global community to more than 4 million people – not bad for a family-owned tech company run out of Melbourne.

Company CEO Collis Ta’eed said: “2014 was a big year for us. And when I think about Envato as the little startup that I helped co-found all those years ago, I can’t believe we’ve come so far.

“But when I think about our sprawling community of designers, developers, animators, musicians and creatives – well, it’s pretty clear we’re just getting started.”

There are currently 6.4 million items on Envato Market with one purchase made every six seconds. In 2014, the largest of the Envato Market sites, ThemeForest, became one of the top 100 most popular websites in the world according to Alexa, ahead of Netflix and Google.com.au.

