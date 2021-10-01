25 entry-level jobs that pay well and are projected to grow over the decade

How we ranked the above occupations

For job seekers just beginning their careers, the above list of jobs may be a good start to find a promising first position. These jobs don’t require any prior related work experience, pay relatively well, and are projected to see some kind of job growth from 2020 to 2030.

To find entry-level jobs that are projected to grow over the decade and make at least the median annual wage, Insider used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. BLS has the typical necessary education and work experience for different occupations.

We filtered out jobs that make below the median annual wage in 2020 of $US41,950 ($AU58,038) and are not projected to see job growth over the decade. Because we wanted to look at occupations that could be considered entry level, we only looked at occupations with no “work experience in a related occupation.”

We then ranked the occupations by their projected employment growth between 2020 and 2030 using BLS’ latest job projections.

Based on our methodology, “software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers” takes the top spot of jobs that don’t need previous work experience and are projected to grow. This occupation that typically makes six-figures a year is projected to see large job growth of 409,500.

It’s important to note that the base year used for the projections is 2020, the year when the coronavirus pandemic was officially declared and where the US experienced massive job losses as a result of the pandemic. Some occupations are projected to see above average cyclical recovery and large job growth over the decade as the US continues to recover from the pandemic’s effects on employment.

“Many industries are expected to experience cyclical recoveries in the earlier part of the projections decade as industry output and employment normalize, returning to their long-term growth patterns,” BLS wrote in a news release. “Projected robust growth for industries in which employment fell in 2020 also is projected to result in strong growth for the occupations employed by those industries.”