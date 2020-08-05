The top 10 entry-level jobs for recent college graduates looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic

Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Fit Small Business, a research firm catered to small business owners, has found the top 10 jobs hiring for entry-level gigs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobs pay $US29,000 a year to $US55,000 a year, and hire entry-level workers with a high school diploma, an associate’s degree, or a bachelor’s degree.

Here are the 10 jobs hiring the most for entry-level workers right now.

Americans who entered the job market this summer had to navigate record joblessness caused by the coronavirus pandemic – but data suggests hiring might be picking back up in some industries.

Job openings on Indeed were down 24.7% compared to last July, slightly better than May, when job postings were down 39.3% relative to one year prior.

To help recent grads, Fit Small Business, a research firm catered to small business owners, found the top 10 jobs hiring for entry-level gigs.

The jobs highlighted below are entry-level positions for adults with a four-year degree, a two-year degree, or a high school diploma. The jobs cater to demand increased by the coronavirus pandemic

To find the top entry-level jobs during the pandemic, Fit Small Business used data from major online job sites including Glassdoor, LinkedIn, PayScale and Indeed, plus qualitative data analysis from the Bureau Of Labour Statistics, Statista, and Brookings Institution. Fit Small Business analysed job posting trends in the month of May, and said that while they don’t have more recent data, the findings can still apply to the current market.

Here are the top 10 jobs for entry-level workers looking for gigs right now:

10. Store associates earn an average starting salary of $US29,000 per year.

Kroger

Job requirements: No formal education credential



9. Customer service representatives earn an average starting salary of $US32,000 per year.

DigitalVision/Getty Images

Job requirements: High school diploma or equivalent



8. Delivery drivers earn an average starting salary of $US35,000 per year.

AP

Job requirements: High school diploma



7. Data specialists earn an average starting salary of $US36,000 per year.

Sarinya Pinngam / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Job requirements: Bachelor’s degree



6. Underwriting assistants earn an average starting salary of $US44,000 per year.

Compassionate Eye Foundation/Natasha Alipour Faridani/Getty Images

Job requirements: Bachelor’s degree



5. Warehouse managers earn an average starting salary of $US45,000 per year.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Job requirements: Bachelor’s degree



4. Tutors earn an average starting salary of $US30,000 to 50,000 per year, depending on subject.

Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

Job requirements: Some college



3. Web developers earn an average starting salary of $US57,000 per year.

Reuters

Job requirements: Associate’s degree



2. Health informatics specialists earn an average starting salary of $US62,000 per year.

Getty Images

Job requirements: At least an associate’s degree and certification in health information technology or related programs



1. Contact tracers earn an average starting salary of $US55,000 per year.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Job requirements: Varies from state to state, typically at least a bachelor’s degree or high school diploma



