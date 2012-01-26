Entry-Level Facebook Engineers Get A $100,000 Salary, $50,000 Signing Bonus, And $120,000 In Stock

Photo: Facebook

How much does Facebook pay a recently graduated software engineer?Over on Quora, an anonymous user answered: “I am graduating in the spring of 2012, and I was offered $100,000 in salary, a $50,000 signing bonus, $5,000 in relocation, and as [much stock] as necessary to be worth $120,000.”



We’ve since had this answer confirmed with a second source familiar with Facebook compensation. Facebook PR declined to comment.

Pretty good right?

