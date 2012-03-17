Is Peter Thiel Right That Entrepreneurs Should Skip College And Start Companies Now?

Good move or waste of time?

Brilliant young people may be better off skipping college and just starting companies, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel famously said last year, when he announced a fellowship pledging $100,000 two-year fellowships for 24 young people to skip school and found a new venture instead.So will teenagers who enter the Thiel fellowship create amazing ventures — or flame out when their lack of experience and operational skills hold them back?



Two New York entrepreneurs are attempting to bridge the gap between big ideas and hands-on know-how by bringing back a business model that sounds more Middle Ages than Silicon Alley: the apprenticeship. Shaila Ittycheria and Kane Sarhan are launching E[nstitute], a training program for hungry young people to tether themselves to startup founder for two years, this summer.

They’ve already recruited co-founders of some of the city’s buzziest startups, such as Birchbox and Warby Parker. Some apprentices may enter the program in lieu of slogging through freshman English. “College isn’t right for everyone, right now,” Ittycheria said.

As for E[nstitute] apprentices, the plan is for them to spend one year as assistants to the founders, performing largely administrative tasks, before graduating to an operational division in the second year, according to Ittycheria. They’ll be paid in stipends, and along the way gain insight into how startups are run.

