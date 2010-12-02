50 Businesses You Can Start Right Now

When most people think of entrepreneurship, they think of dot com startups, well funded franchises and other such complex and expensive sounding ventures.



The truth is, however, you don’t have to have a lot of money, or a special skill, to start a business. Just to prove the point, we’ve come up with 50 simple, easy to execute ideas that you can use today, with very little investment, to start your road to entrepreneurship.

So, without further ado, here are the 50 simplest entrepreneurship ideas we can come up with:

This post originally appeared at Young Entrepreneur and is republished here with permission

Start a window washing business. A bucket, some detergent, and a long handled squeegee and you're in business. Market your service to homeowners and businesses -- after all -- everyone hates doing windows! Do you have a computer and a printer? Put together a weekly or monthly newsletter for your area, and sell advertising space in it to local businesses. Garden service businesses always work well. And are cheap to start if you already have a lawnmower and other tools. Start a company that services and maintains pools in your area. Most people will already have most of the equipment you need, like nets, vacuums and other items, so your only real outlay will be chemicals and test kits. Offer a design and print service for calendars, postcards and other marketing materials for small businesses. With print on demand companies now offering printing of just about any quantity, you can start this business with nothing more than a computer and some desk top publishing software. Start a personal shopping service. Plenty of people are too busy to shop for themselves, so do it for them! Research affiliate marketing. And start marketing other people's products online. If you're good at sewing... Offer a repair and alteration service in your community. Love cooking? Collect a few of your favourite easy recipes and create a recipe booklet, or even self publish your book, and sell it. People's cars always need washing. Offer a car wash service at people's homes. If you like woodwork... You can start a cheap and eco friendly business to turn old wooden pallets into household items, or even furniture. If you're really great with computers... Hire yourself out as a freelance IT technician. People will always need someone to help them with computer related things, and if you're good at it, why not get paid? Collect old clothes together and cut them up. Use the remnants to create patchwork cushions or other household items. Start an ironing service. No one likes ironing, so they're sure to pay you to do it! If you live in a large city, offer your services as a freelance messenger. Use a moped to deliver packages and documents quickly in traffic, and to make parking easier! Start a sandwich delivery business. Which services all the office blocks in your area. Offer a packing service. People are always moving home, and many rent their own trucks to save money. No one likes packing though, so offer them a cheaper alternative to professional movers. If you have a vacuum cleaner, cleaning products, mops and brooms... You can start a cleaning service for local businesses. If you're good at selling... Why not offer your services to local businesses as a freelance sales representative. Start a dating service or singles club in your community. There are plenty of people out there who would love to meet new people, but have no idea where to start. If you're passionate about something, whether it's fishing or dog training, start a blog. Run Adsense and sell a few products through your site. Buy and sell second hand or vintage clothing. You may need to clean or repair older pieces, but vintage clothes are big news! If you love photography, and it's your hobby... Offer your services as a special occasion or family portrait photographer. Find magazines that cater to your interests. And write and sell articles to them. Start a business cleaning computers. Computers that gather dust tend not to last, and most businesses have plenty that could do with a good cleaning. Start a business that offers children's party planning and catering. Create a few fun themes, and charge a setup fee, and a fee per head. Start a dog grooming service, where you pick up and collect. Start off with bathing, clipping nails and flea treatments, and progress to haircuts and other services when you've built up the capital. Offer your services as a professional house sitter. Taking care of houses whose owners are away. Make and sell wooden children's toys. These could be as simple as off cuts of wood turned into blocks and painted in bright colours. Source cheap computer accessories. Like flash drives, CD's and DVD's and other small items, and sell them door to door in your local business district. Make and sell hand crafted beaded jewelry. If you're really creative. Start a catering company that uses your client's own kitchens to prepare special occasion meals. Market it to single guys or busy mums, and you're sure to find plenty of business! Start a typing or data capturing service. And offer it to local law firms and medical practitioners. If you're super organised, and like organising for other people... Become an organising consultant. Create and sell a correspondence course on any topic you can think of. It's best to choose something you know really well, but if you research anything well enough, you should be able to produce a quality course. Spend some time online researching soap making and how to make bath products – there are plenty of sites that offer simple recipes. Then create a range of luxury hand made products with added herbs and other ingredients. Market to the public, as well as guesthouses and other accommodation establishments. Buy old, unwanted furniture, and revive it. Strip off old paint and apply new finishes, reupholster worn seats, and add new hardware, and that old junk will become designer chic. Create and illustrate several children's stories. Then offer parents the opportunity to have these customised with their children's names. Design and create special gifts for newborns. These could be personalised baby blankets, or hampers with a range of baby products. Leave flyers at the reception of your local doctors' offices, maternity hospitals and similar places, or advertise in your local newspaper and on community notice boards. Start a bicycle repair business. Most kids will have a flat tire or a snapped chain at some point. Offer your services to repair them, or sell spares. Create and market fabric painting kits. With pre-drawn designs, instructions, paint and brushes. Offer a spreadsheet design service. That creates custom spreadsheets for small businesses. Start a labour-only handyman service. Homeowners buy their own materials, and they simply pay you for your time. Find a local hall, and hire it. Then plan a special event, such as a dinner dance, a fancy dress party or a networking event. Partner with a local charity, and sell tickets to the event. Start a sourcing service. Offer to find anything for small businesses, and resell to them at a markup. Many companies look for obscure products and services, and don't have the time to source them themselves. Start a plant care service. Offer to water and prune indoor and outdoor plants for people who are too busy, or on holiday. The same service can be offered for tropical fish. Research, create, and market your own herbal remedies blends. You could create calming teas, flavored oils or scented sprays for home use. If you live in an area where there are mosquitoes, buy ordinary mosquito nets, and beautify them with beads, ribbons and other decorations. Then sell designer mosquito nets. Create and sell sushi making kits. Buy bamboo sushi mats, knives, small bowls and soy and wasabi, package them with sushi making instructions and sell them at markets or through mail order. If you have a sewing machine with an embroidery function, offer to embroider corporate logos and other designs onto plain caps, shirts and other items. Offer to sell the plain items too. These are just a few of the millions of cheap ideas for entrepreneurship that are out there. If you sit down for a short while, and think about your interests and talents, you're sure to come up with plenty more to add to this list. The truth is, entrepreneurship need not be hard or expensive. It can be something super simple -- as long as it's a product or service that people need. So spend some time finding your big idea, and then go for it! Want to discover more entrepreneurial ideas? Don't miss... 10 Completely Wacky Ideas That Might Actually Work >>



