50 Businesses You Can Start Right Now

When most people think of entrepreneurship, they think of dot com startups, well funded franchises and other such complex and expensive sounding ventures.
The truth is, however, you don’t have to have a lot of money, or a special skill, to start a business. Just to prove the point, we’ve come up with 50 simple, easy to execute ideas that you can use today, with very little investment, to start your road to entrepreneurship.
So, without further ado, here are the 50 simplest entrepreneurship ideas we can come up with:
A bucket, some detergent, and a long handled squeegee and you're in business. Market your service to homeowners and businesses -- after all -- everyone hates doing windows!
Put together a weekly or monthly newsletter for your area, and sell advertising space in it to local businesses.
And are cheap to start if you already have a lawnmower and other tools.
Most people will already have most of the equipment you need, like nets, vacuums and other items, so your only real outlay will be chemicals and test kits.
Offer a design and print service for calendars, postcards and other marketing materials for small businesses.
With print on demand companies now offering printing of just about any quantity, you can start this business with nothing more than a computer and some desk top publishing software.
Plenty of people are too busy to shop for themselves, so do it for them!
Collect a few of your favourite easy recipes and create a recipe booklet, or even self publish your book, and sell it.
You can start a cheap and eco friendly business to turn old wooden pallets into household items, or even furniture.
Hire yourself out as a freelance IT technician. People will always need someone to help them with computer related things, and if you're good at it, why not get paid?
Use the remnants to create patchwork cushions or other household items.
Use a moped to deliver packages and documents quickly in traffic, and to make parking easier!
People are always moving home, and many rent their own trucks to save money. No one likes packing though, so offer them a cheaper alternative to professional movers.
You can start a cleaning service for local businesses.
Why not offer your services to local businesses as a freelance sales representative.
There are plenty of people out there who would love to meet new people, but have no idea where to start.
Run Adsense and sell a few products through your site.
You may need to clean or repair older pieces, but vintage clothes are big news!
Offer your services as a special occasion or family portrait photographer.
Computers that gather dust tend not to last, and most businesses have plenty that could do with a good cleaning.
Create a few fun themes, and charge a setup fee, and a fee per head.
Start off with bathing, clipping nails and flea treatments, and progress to haircuts and other services when you've built up the capital.
These could be as simple as off cuts of wood turned into blocks and painted in bright colours.
Like flash drives, CD's and DVD's and other small items, and sell them door to door in your local business district.
Market it to single guys or busy mums, and you're sure to find plenty of business!
And offer it to local law firms and medical practitioners.
It's best to choose something you know really well, but if you research anything well enough, you should be able to produce a quality course.
Spend some time online researching soap making and how to make bath products – there are plenty of sites that offer simple recipes.
Then create a range of luxury hand made products with added herbs and other ingredients. Market to the public, as well as guesthouses and other accommodation establishments.
Strip off old paint and apply new finishes, reupholster worn seats, and add new hardware, and that old junk will become designer chic.
Then offer parents the opportunity to have these customised with their children's names.
These could be personalised baby blankets, or hampers with a range of baby products. Leave flyers at the reception of your local doctors' offices, maternity hospitals and similar places, or advertise in your local newspaper and on community notice boards.
Most kids will have a flat tire or a snapped chain at some point. Offer your services to repair them, or sell spares.
Homeowners buy their own materials, and they simply pay you for your time.
Then plan a special event, such as a dinner dance, a fancy dress party or a networking event. Partner with a local charity, and sell tickets to the event.
Offer to find anything for small businesses, and resell to them at a markup. Many companies look for obscure products and services, and don't have the time to source them themselves.
Offer to water and prune indoor and outdoor plants for people who are too busy, or on holiday. The same service can be offered for tropical fish.
You could create calming teas, flavored oils or scented sprays for home use.
If you live in an area where there are mosquitoes, buy ordinary mosquito nets, and beautify them with beads, ribbons and other decorations.
Then sell designer mosquito nets.
Buy bamboo sushi mats, knives, small bowls and soy and wasabi, package them with sushi making instructions and sell them at markets or through mail order.
If you have a sewing machine with an embroidery function, offer to embroider corporate logos and other designs onto plain caps, shirts and other items.
Offer to sell the plain items too.
These are just a few of the millions of cheap ideas for entrepreneurship that are out there. If you sit down for a short while, and think about your interests and talents, you're sure to come up with plenty more to add to this list. The truth is, entrepreneurship need not be hard or expensive. It can be something super simple -- as long as it's a product or service that people need. So spend some time finding your big idea, and then go for it!
