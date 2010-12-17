Entrepreneurs: You Do Know You’re Unemployable, Right?

Are you an entrepreneur, starting a business? Or an expert, single-shingle intellectual gunslinger-type expert working as business consultant, planner, coach, or something similar? Are you making it on your own?



If so, you do know you’re unemployable now, right?

I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I think you should know. I’m not saying it’s a big deal, or that you can or even should do anything about it. I’m just saying it’s true. If you survive on your own for too long, you become unemployable. Well, maybe you can jump into something else entrepreneurial, like somebody else’s startup. But normal employers won’t want you.

I had 12 years between my last real job and my own company getting stable enough to write regular paychecks. I survived with consulting and authorship. In the beginning, I’d get regular calls from headhunters, but after a while they stopped calling. The last real job offer I got came about halfway through that period.

I’m not entirely sure why not. Maybe entrepreneurs are too independent. Maybe they’re not good at taking orders, or playing well with others. Maybe they suck at office politics. This isn’t my expertise. If you really want to know more about this, ask somebody in HR for a big company.

This post originally appeared at Tim Berry’s blog and is republished here with permission.

