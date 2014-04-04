25 Entrepreneurs Confess What They Wished They'd Known Before Founding Their First Startup

Jillian D'Onfro
Meetup employees discuss new ideasDaniel Goodman/Business Insider

Founding a company isn’t for the faint of heart.

Every entrepreneur — no matter the size of their company — faces tough decisions and seemingly insurmountable struggles at some point in the process of getting their idea off the ground.

Think you have what it takes?

Rejoiner’s Joseph Putnam teamed up with Grasshopper to ask more than two dozen founders for the advice and wisdom they wish they’d had before starting their first company.

