Entrepreneurs Are Kidding Themselves When They Pretend To Hate Big Companies

Entrepreneurs often see themselves as a worthier alternative to big companies. They frequently see large corporations as slow moving, impersonal, bureaucratic, or worse. Eric Ries, author of “The Lean Startup” which is among the most influential books on starting a successful company, had a great response to that attitude when he spoke to Fast Company for their Lessons for 2013 series.



He told Fast Company:

“I used to think that only big companies and students had to study entrepreneurship. ‘Real entrepreneurs just do it.’ A lot of entrepreneurs hate big companies. But if you hate them so much, why are you trying to build a new one? The truth is, as soon as a startup has any kind of success whatsoever, it will face big company problems.”

So not only is the attitude self contradictory, it can be self defeating. When their businesses grow, as Ries said, entrepreneurs have to learn to “systematize things that they do naturally.”

Big companies are big for a reason, and they take a very different skill set and mindset to manage. Entrepreneurs need to be ready to grow and be prepared for success, otherwise they run into serious issues.

