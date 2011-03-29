If You Work From Home And Have A Family, You Need To Make This Investment

Can mums have great careers?



Yes, so long as they don’t try to work from home and parent at the same time.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed a family-oriented entrepreneur, Christine Perkett, who has a home office. Her first hire was a nanny.

“People think they’ll stick (their kids) in front of the TV, but it’s nearly impossible to work productively and watch your children at the same time,” she says.

Another entrepreneur says having a child care solution, like daycare or a stay-at-home spouse, helps create separation between work and home life. This separation is both beneficial for the adults and for children, who need to learn boundaries so parents can stay productive.

For the full article, head over to The Wall Street Journal >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.