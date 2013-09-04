If You Aren't Getting Inspired On Vacation, Consider Making Some Changes

Today’s advice comes from Richard Branson via his post on Entrepreneur:



“As an entrepreneur or business leader, if you didn’t come back from your vacation with some ideas about how to shake things up, it’s time to consider making some changes.”

Branson says you need to refrain from answering emails or logging on when vacationing. Although these quick jobs won’t kill you, they might take your attention away from other things that could inspire you.

Instead, you should consider leaving your smart devices at the hotel room. This isn’t just about relaxation and recuperation. Branson says it’s also about how the people you meet and the places you go can affect you if you allow your head to be free from the daily grind.

“I make sure that I disconnect by leaving my smartphone at home or in the hotel room for as long as possible — days, if I can — and bringing a notepad and pen with me instead. Freed from the daily stresses of my working life, I find that I am more likely to have new insights into old problems and other flashes of inspiration. When this happens, it’s important that I jot everything down on a piece of paper.”

