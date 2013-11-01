The Worst Thing Entrepreneurs Can Do When Pitching To Investors

One of the most interesting pieces of advice from investors to entrepreneurs at Startup 2013 came from Kevin Colleran, a venture partner at General Catalyst Partners and a former Facebook employee. Watch below the stern words of wisdom he has for startups that overpromise and underdeliver. Click for sound.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Will Wei
