What 33 Successful Entrepreneurs Learned From Failure

Referral Candy/Brian Honigman Caroline Ghosn is the CEO of Levo League, a community of professional women.

There’s certainly value to studying the insight of some of the world’s greatest CEOs like Elon Musk and the late Steve Jobs, but sometimes their massive success seems far out of reach for the entrepreneur who’s just starting out.

That’s why marketing consultant, writer, and speaker Brian Honigman gathered advice from entrepreneurs like Levo League‘s Caroline Ghosn and Buffer‘s Leo Widrich. They’re still involved in the nitty-gritty of building successful companies, and they have plenty of wisdom to offer from persevering through hard times.

Honigman first published these lessons on the Huffington Post as “33 Entrepreneurs Share Their Biggest Lessons Learned from Failure.” Marketing software company Referral Candy took the lessons and packed them into a presentation with additional context.

We’ve published the presentation, illustrated by Jon Tan, here with both Referral Candy’s and Honigman’s permission.

