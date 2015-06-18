Entrepreneurs in Australia's largest startup space are getting free access to Dropbox as part of a new partnership

A new partnership between Australia’s largest startup space, Fishburners, and Dropbox will provide members with free Dropbox access and technical mentoring.

Businesses in the not-for-profit startup space, which houses 130 startups at one site in Ultimo, will be able to utilise the Dropbox for Business API and get free team-level app management support and integration with third-party services.

Fishburners general manager Murray Hurps said the partnership will empower startups to work and collaborate more effectively.

“One of the biggest challenges for startups today is having access to the technology, tools, and people to transform their ideas into viable businesses,” Hurps said.

Dropbox head of marketing (APAC) Deeps De Silva said the collaboration would support smarter business growth and encourage Australia’s transition towards an innovation-driven economy.

“Today’s startup is agile, mobile and embraces the cloud. They need simple, reliable business solutions to achieve sustainable growth,” he said.

“Dropbox for Business is building the best way to get work done by providing a foundation for local entrepreneurs to make their mark.”

Dropbox joins other high profile companies that have partnered with Fishburners, including Google, Optus, PwC, Xero and Amazon.

The startup house welcomes 500 visitors each week and added 42 members to its space in May.

