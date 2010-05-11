Entrepreneurs: How To Decide If You Should Get Your MBA

I usually hear the “Should I get my MBA?” question at least once a month.



If you’re an entrepreneur, the glib answer is “no.” It’s also the wrong answer.

Should I Get My MBA?

Last week I was having coffee with an ex engineering student of mine now on his second startup (and for a change it wasn’t a Web 2.0 startup) who wanted to chat about career choices. “I’m thinking of going back to school to get my MBA.” It was said less as a clear declaration than a question. It was six years since he had left school and three and a half years ago he had joined an 8-person startup as a product manager. The company was now 4-years old and 70+ people, profitable and growing fast.

I didn’t say anything as he continued, “I’m now director of product management, but I think I’m missing stuff I ought to know; finance, marketing, and operations management. We’re starting to hire senior execs as VP’s and all the jobs specs have “MBA” as a requirement. What should I do?’

The easy answer would have been, “Yes, go back and get an MBA. You fit the perfect profile; you have an engineering background, work experience in two startups and you’ll be limited in your career growth without one.” But the answer I gave him was a bit different.

Where Do You Fit?

In between the coffee and breakfast I drew this diagram: