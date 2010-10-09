Startups: Find Out Who To Pitch In Just 5 Minutes With This New Tool

Even in a startup boom like today’s — in which just about anyone can get funded — raising money is a stressful and time consuming process.



Especially for people new to the tech world, the sheer number of VCs and angel investors out there can be daunting. Who you should pitch depends a lot on what you’re doing and how far along you are, but the information isn’t easy to come by.

ChubbyBrain, a company that does a lot of valuable research in the technology industry, just released a “Funding Recommendation Engine” that helps you figure it out. You submit some basic information about your company and team, and the Engine returns a list of investors you should reach out to. The whole process takes just a few minutes.

The Funding Recommendation Engine is still in closed beta, but our readers can use it using the code SAIfunding now, right here.

If you aren’t ready to try it out yourself, we just went through the process with an imaginary startup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.