How To Negotiate With Your Investors

Every entrepreneur seeking funding loves the challenge of getting customers and investors excited, but dreads the thought of negotiating the terms of a deal with potential investors. They are naturally reluctant to step out of the friendly and familiar business territory into the unfamiliar battlefield of venture capitalists from which few escape unscathed.



In reality, a financing negotiation is not a single-round winner-take-all game, since a “good” deal requires that both parties walk away satisfied — with a win-win relationship. Brad Feld and Jason Mendelson, in their book “Venture Deals: Be Smarter Than Your Lawyer and Venture Capitalist” emphasise that there are only three things that really matter in this negotiation: achieving a good and fair result, not killing your personal relationship getting there, and understanding the deal that you are striking.

To be an effective negotiator, you first need to quickly identify and adapt to your opponents negotiating style. Feld and Mendelson identify the five most common negotiating styles that you will see on both sides of the table, and talk about how you can best work with each of them:

The Bully (aka UAW negotiator). The bully negotiates by yelling and screaming, forcing issues, and threatening the other party. They usually don’t understand the issues, so they try to win by force. Unless this is your natural negotiating style, their advice is to chill out as your adversary gets hotter.

The Nice Guy (aka used-car salesman). This style is pleasant, but you always feel like he’s trying to sell you something. While he doesn’t yell at you like the bully, it’s often frustrating to get a real answer (need to talk with the boss). For these, be clear and direct, and don’t be afraid to toss a little bully into the mix to move things forward.

The Technocrat (aka pocket protector guy). This is the technical nerd who can put you into endless detail hell. The technocrat has a billion issues and has a hard time deciding what’s really important, since to him everything is important for some reason. Make sure you don’t loose your focus and fight for what you really care about.

The Wimp (aka Marty McFly). You may be able to take his wallet pretty easily during the negotiation, but if you get too good a deal it will come back to haunt you. You have to live with him on the Board and making decisions. You may end up negotiating both sides of the deal, which is sometimes harder than having a real adversary.

The Curmudgeon (aka Archie Bunker). With the curmudgeon, everything you negotiate sucks. He may not yell, but he’s never happy, and keeps reminding you how many times he has been around the block. If you are patient, upbeat, and tolerant, you’ll eventually get what you want, but don’t expect to ever please him.

Secondly, you should never walk into any negotiation blindly without a plan. Know the key things that you want, understand which items you are willing to concede, and know when you are willing to walk away. When determining your walk-away position, you need to understand your best alternative to agreement, and have a Plan-B (bootstrapping, competing investor, or more time).

Another key preparation is to get to know the investors you will be dealing with. Do your homework on the Internet and through contacts to find out their strengths, weaknesses, biases, curiosities, and insecurities, Knowledge is power, and that can be used for leverage.

On the other hand, when negotiating a financing for your company, you should never present your term sheet first. Always wait for the investor to play his hand. Next, make sure you listen more than you talk. You can’t lose a deal point if you don’t open your mouth. Finally, don’t lose sight of the deal as a whole, by being forced to a decision linearly on each point in isolation.

If you are the least experienced person around the negotiating table, it’s time to hire a great lawyer to help balance things out. Remember, your lawyer is a reflection of you, so check their reputation and style, as well as their win-loss record. The financing is only the beginning of a critical relationship, and a small part at that. Don’t work so hard at winning the battle that you lose the war.

Marty Zwilling

