Entrepreneurs Can Ignore This 'Advice' From Venture Capitalists And Startup Sages

Alex Payne has had a pretty great run so far.He was an early Twitter employee and he’s a co-founder of Simple, a startup that links all your bank accounts to a single card and simplifies banking.



Everyone is pretty excited about Simple, even though it hasn’t launched yet.

How did Payne manage to get so successful? Payne explains:

I am not a business person. I don’t know what makes a good business. It seems like it helps to have a good idea, great people, the willingness to work hard, and an absolute shit-ton of luck. Being certain about much beyond that seems, well, a bit crazy to me.

Payne thinks a lot of the startup sages and VCs who like to dole out advice are full of it. He thinks most of them should be ignored because they don’t help solve real problems.

What irritates him about those people?

Startup lexicons that preach a “process cult.” That means books like the “Lean Startup” novel, which talk about ways for startups to run that should be successful. He says they were successful in that instance — there’s no guarantee that they will be successful in the future.

Venture capitalists like to try and find patterns in startups, but rely on their experience — not actual data. That’s led VCs to think the ideas will make sense for their future investments.

Your startup location doesn’t matter. “There are good reasons to start a company in a particular place, or to move your company from one place to another. ‘Because everyone else has’ is not one of them,” Payne says.

Check out his whole blog post on his personal site.

