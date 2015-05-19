An entrepreneur has sold San Francisco's most expensive home for $31 million

A home that has been the most expensive listing in San Francisco for the last seven months has finally sold for $US31 million, Curbed SF reports.

The home belongs to chef Roxanne Klein and serial entrepreneur Michael Klein, who founded and sold three telecommunications companies before starting a guitar manufacturer called Modulus Guitars.

The home had previously been listed for $US39 million, but the $US31 million sale is still the biggest in the city thus far.

The Kleins’ mansion may be pricey, but it is very chic. There’s beautiful moulding, lots of antique fireplaces, and plenty of space situated over five floors.

